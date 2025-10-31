HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tamannaah Can Turn Any Look Into...

October 31, 2025 13:07 IST

She's bold, she's beautiful and she's EVERYWHERE!

From stealing hearts in couture to ruling OTT charts, Tamannaah Bhatia has officially earned her crown as Bollywood's latest 'It Girl'.

And now, as her cult blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning returns to theatres, the diva who once slayed as Avantika is back to remind fans exactly why she’s a vision, on and off screen! 

IMAGE: When you’re a gym girl but also a party girl! Tamannaah nails the balance in a sports bra and jacket paired with a sequinned long skirt. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Denim, but make it couture! She stuns in a structured corset dress with a high neck and square shoulders.

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah looks like an absolute dream in a black tasselled dress paired with sleek pointed-toe heels.

 

IMAGE: She sizzles in a metallic red dress, yet it’s her radiant glow that steals the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: How much polka is too much polka? For Tamannaah, the limit doesn’t exist. She flaunts her back in a polka-dotted gown that’s pure retro chic.

 

IMAGE: She looks like a desi princess in a butter-yellow tissue gown. The perfectly lined lips and red nails add just the right pop of colour amid the pastels!

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah wears a shirt gown detailed with golden embroidery -- graceful, bright and modern-maharani vibes.
