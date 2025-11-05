When Harmanpreet Dazzled Off The Field As Well...

When she’s not smashing sixes, Harmanpreet Kaur is serving serious style goals.

She swaps her jersey for crisp fits, neutral tones and looks that carry a sort of effortless European charm and cool-girl confidence. Power, poise and just the right touch of polish, that’s Harmanpreet’s fashion game plan off the pitch.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet switches from captain mode to vacay mode in a beige co-ord set with a vest and shorts, topped off with a Burberry hat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels the school-girl aesthetic in a navy oversized blazer and matching skirt set, layered over an orange tube.

IMAGE: A boss on and off field, Harmanpreet nails power dressing in a black blazer and trousers paired with a white sports bra. The pearl studs add just the right touch of elegance.

IMAGE: Neutral tones are definitely the new cool! She styles a brown shirt with beige trousers, giving major boardroom to dinner date inspo.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet wears a butter-yellow formal dress with high heels on the pitch like it’s no big deal. Also, don’t miss her Gucci duffle in the background!

IMAGE: In a white pre-draped sari with a high-neck embroidered blouse and long danglers, she proves she can ace desi glam too.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet could totally pass for a fashion editor in a red midi layered with a beige blazer and styled with a pearl necklace.