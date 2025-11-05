HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Harmanpreet Dazzled Off The Field As Well...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 05, 2025 14:10 IST

When she’s not smashing sixes, Harmanpreet Kaur is serving serious style goals.

She swaps her jersey for crisp fits, neutral tones and looks that carry a sort of effortless European charm and cool-girl confidence. Power, poise and just the right touch of polish, that’s Harmanpreet’s fashion game plan off the pitch. 

IMAGE: Harmanpreet switches from captain mode to vacay mode in a beige co-ord set with a vest and shorts, topped off with a Burberry hat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She channels the school-girl aesthetic in a navy oversized blazer and matching skirt set, layered over an orange tube.

 

IMAGE: A boss on and off field, Harmanpreet nails power dressing in a black blazer and trousers paired with a white sports bra. The pearl studs add just the right touch of elegance.

 

IMAGE: Neutral tones are definitely the new cool! She styles a brown shirt with beige trousers, giving major boardroom to dinner date inspo.

 

IMAGE: Harmanpreet wears a butter-yellow formal dress with high heels on the pitch like it’s no big deal. Also, don’t miss her Gucci duffle in the background!

 

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: In a white pre-draped sari with a high-neck embroidered blouse and long danglers, she proves she can ace desi glam too.

 

IMAGE: Harmanpreet could totally pass for a fashion editor in a red midi layered with a beige blazer and styled with a pearl necklace.
 
