Jemimah Is All About Cool-Girl Energy

She's got the game, the grit and the groove! Jemimah Rodrigues is the definition of cool-girl energy. Her team brought home the World Cup and celebrated in their own unique way.

Off the field, the cricket star has been serving looks that are sporty with a tomboy twist.

Her laid-back style is perfect for the no-drama girl who wants comfort without compromising on the chic.

IMAGE: Neutral tones for the win! Jemimah keeps it crisp in beige linen pants and a white tee, layered with a tan jacket, the kind of look that spells confidence without trying too hard. All photographs: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

IMAGE: Go oversized or go home! She nails casual-cool in a baggy blue shirt, black pants and classic white sneakers.

IMAGE: Jemimah proves a T-shirt dress and white sneakers combo never misses! It is comfy, cute and ready to take you from brunch to your evening walk.

IMAGE: Every girl wants to have her perfect sari moment -- Jemimah had hers in a lustrous bronze drape paired with a red blouse and cute jhumkas.

IMAGE: Come Christmas, she swaps her jersey for some shimmer, rocking a black sequinned dress that proves a sports gal can bring on the glam just as effortlessly.

IMAGE: Jemimah loves to have some fun off-field as she strolls down the street on a motorised scooter, an off-white shirt breaking the monotony of her black tee and shorts.

IMAGE: Who says muted tones are boring? Jemimah slays in a beige jacket over a white tank top and black pants, cinched perfectly with a Gucci belt.