Simar Bhatia Is Your Sweet Girl Next Door

Simar Bhatia Is Your Sweet Girl Next Door

November 03, 2025 11:28 IST

Now that the trailer of her debut film, Ikkis, has dropped, Simar Bhatia is officially the next name to know. 

Simar, who is Akshay Kumar's niece, is starring alongside Agastya Nanda in this war drama.

Her personal style is all about soft glam -- think pastels, flowy silhouettes and effortless fits.  

IMAGE: Simar looks straight out of a retro daydream in a plaid baby pink dress and contrasting neon yellow collar. The cute hair clips seal the deal. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simar Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She proves that minimal can be magical. With her natural makeup, simple salwar and a tiny bindi tying it all together, this look is perfect for girls who want to keep it low-key yet elegant this wedding season.

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, go with a white dress. Simar’s dramatic sleeves paired with soft, dewy makeup is the ultimate fix for any style dilemma.

 

IMAGE: She's is in her island girl era, rocking a breezy pink dress with a pretty flower tucked behind her ear. Perfect for a sun-soaked getaway (and dreamy pictures, of course)!

 

IMAGE: She channels grace in a satin silk white Indo-western kurta with flowy palazzo pants.

 

IMAGE: Simar looks every bit the born heroine in a blue polka dot sari, styled with wet hair and classic jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it fresh and flirty in a white co-ord set sprinkled with pink floral prints -- simple, sweet, and oh-so-girly!
 

