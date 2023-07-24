News
Spider-Punk, Barbie, Batman At Comic-Con

Spider-Punk, Barbie, Batman At Comic-Con

By REDIFF TRAVEL
July 24, 2023 12:31 IST
Scenes from Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The four day event, hosted this year between July 20 and 23, has been held since 1970.

According to Forbes magazine, it is the largest convention of its kind in the world.

 

IMAGE: A person dressed as Spider-Punk at Comic-Con. All photographs: Mike Blake/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Looks like Pyro from Team Fortress.

 

IMAGE: Is that a bishop at Comic-Con?

 

IMAGE: Could that be Jack Black from Nacho Libre?

 

IMAGE: Lieutenant Simon Riley aka 'Ghost', a prominent member of Task Force 141, on the convention floor.

 

IMAGE: Whom have the Stormtroopers from Star Wars 'arrested'?

 

IMAGE: A character from the online multiplayer game Among Us spotted on the streets of San Diego.

 

IMAGE: A Cosplayer wearing a Pennywise costume from the movie It.

 

IMAGE: And there is Barbie too.

 

IMAGE: A character from Tamashii Nations, a Japanese collectible action figure.

 

IMAGE: The crowds on their way to Comic-Con.

 

IMAGE: And Batman joins in too.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
