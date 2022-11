By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Participants dressed up for the cosplay competition at the ninth Comic Con India.

The costumes on display made superhero movie, anime and comic book characters come to life at Comic Con Bengaluru 2022 on November 19 and 20 at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield.

Comic Con India resumed after a two-year COVID-19 break.

IMAGE: Ready for the cosplay competition! All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Is that Kratos?

IMAGE: And who pray are these characters?

IMAGE: Visitors at Comic Con India.

IMAGE: And is that Wolverine?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com