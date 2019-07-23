From Deadpool to Captain Marvel.... Best of Comic Con

July 23, 2019 08:19 IST

San Diego Comic-Con just got over and the cosplay (wearing costumes, for those who don't know) was bigger and better than ever.

Thousands in attendance went all out to demonstrate their dedication to their various fandoms, with guests cosplaying as their favourite characters from Marvel comics, Game of Thrones, anime and beyond in intricately-designed costumes.

Take a look to see the best and most creative costumes at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which ran between July 18 and July 22.

Is that Deadpool we see? This cosplayer is a dead ringer for the witty comic book character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds on the big screen. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Our spider senses are tingling after taking a look at this Spiderman. Alas, he ain't weaving a web across town. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Have no fear, Wonder Woman’s here. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matthew Morningstar from Tucson, Arizona embodies the spirit of Jared Leto's Joker from the 2016 film Suicide Squad, pulling off the villain's radioactive green hair, purple overcoat, gold chains and unconventional tattoos. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Remember Uma Thurman playing Poison Ivy, the villain in Batman? Well, this cosplayer may help jog your memory. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A cosplayer dressses as Captain Marvel from the 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

'Live long and prosper' are words this guy might have heard a million times as he strolled around Comic Con dressed as Star Trek character Dr Spock. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A cosplayer dresses up as Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie's performance as the wayward Harley Quinn proved one of the highlights of the 2016 DC film Suicide Squad. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Meowwww! That’s Catwoman at Comic Con. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Attendee Ana Niebla arrives in costume as Princess Penny Wise. Princess Pennywise is the female version of the evil clown from Stephen King's IT. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

He who shall not be named definitely terrified the Muggle world and the wizarding community and it seems that Lord Voldemort came to cast his evil spells on Comic Con too. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hold up! The Stormtroopers have arrived at Comic Con!. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters