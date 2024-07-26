News
What Samyuktha Would Like To Be...

By REDIFF STYLE
July 26, 2024 13:12 IST
IMAGE: Romantic vintage is her favourite. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Samyuktha/Instagram

Samyuktha would like to be 'a beautiful pink cupcake in a world full of muffins'. 

Her wardrobe is as gorgeous as the rainbow and she's got a shade for each occasion. 

When it comes to fashion, the Maharagni -- The Queen Of Queens actor's fashion advice is simple: 'Dress up, show up and never give up.' 

IMAGE: She is all things beautiful in a lovely lilac drape. 

 

IMAGE: Once in a while, the actor sheds her quintessential girl-next-door image to show off her rugged style. 

 

IMAGE: Tie-dye is fun especially when it's paired with bright yellow heels. 

 

IMAGE: Samyuktha always follows her heart and rarely goes by the fashion rulebook. 

 

IMAGE: Pink on pink -- especially when you tap into the floral trend -- can look stunning. 

 

IMAGE: Soft and gentle in white, she completes the look with a fresh face.  

