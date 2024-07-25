News
Why Gayatri Makes You Want To Smile Back

Why Gayatri Makes You Want To Smile Back

By REDIFF STYLE
July 25, 2024 09:33 IST
Gayatri Bhardwaj believes in being daring when it comes to fashion. 

When she is not opting for mod sophistication in a black top, she is nailing the print game in a figure-hugging dress. 

The Buddy actor has been turning every place she visits into her personal runway. And she does it with her fab smile.

IMAGE: Gayatri embraces the elegance of a white top and pairs it with the ruggedness of denim.
What makes the combination stand out is the string of shells wrapped around her waist. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Metallic bangles always go so well with a black outfit. 

 

IMAGE: The actor walks on the wild side in this sexy number. 

 

IMAGE: Style meets comfort in this zebra-striped getup. 

 

IMAGE: She looks ready for date night in all white. 

 

IMAGE: All set to paint the town pink in a shirt dress.

 

IMAGE: She offsets her rani pink sari with a teal blouse and looks adorably cute.

