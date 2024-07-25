Why Gayatri Makes You Want To Smile Back

Gayatri Bhardwaj believes in being daring when it comes to fashion.

When she is not opting for mod sophistication in a black top, she is nailing the print game in a figure-hugging dress.

The Buddy actor has been turning every place she visits into her personal runway. And she does it with her fab smile.

IMAGE: Gayatri embraces the elegance of a white top and pairs it with the ruggedness of denim.

What makes the combination stand out is the string of shells wrapped around her waist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: Metallic bangles always go so well with a black outfit.

IMAGE: The actor walks on the wild side in this sexy number.

IMAGE: Style meets comfort in this zebra-striped getup.

IMAGE: She looks ready for date night in all white.

IMAGE: All set to paint the town pink in a shirt dress.

IMAGE: She offsets her rani pink sari with a teal blouse and looks adorably cute.