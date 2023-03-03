Soha Draws Attention To Her Toned Biceps

The colourful Fashion Ferris Wheel never stops spinning, day after day, season after season.

Passengers may get off and new ones come on and some riders may float more exuberantly when they reach the top.

But the wheel will keep turning, because this lively mela doesn't end.

This week, the wheel afforded us countless fashion moments. Many will come in handy for replicating on Women's Day and the festival of colours.

You can coddle your adoration of pink like Aditi Rao Hydari. Or minutes before drenching yourself in the colours of Holi, wrap a white sari around yourself as Alia Bhatt does.

Take a cue from Shraddha Kapoor's love of satin. Or drape your personage in powder blue a la Bubbles, Powerpuff Girl Adah.

Else dress your curves in zig-zag prints, Soha Ali Khan style.

B-Town's divas are always holding the best tickets for rides on the big wheel.

IMAGE: When you work out like crazy, advertise those arms, babe, like Soha Ali Khan in a charming halter-neck maxi dress that's a Mumbai traffic jam of prints.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari rarely cracks a smile but yet sets hearts pitter-pattering as the solemn princess.

Post dropping a reel with Siddharth as they danced to Tum Tum, she turned muse for Ridhi Mehra, in a hand-embroidered peplum gharara ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

IMAGE: The Student of the Year is now a yummy mummy and shaadi-shuda, but still looks like the fresh lovely young thing that captivated Bollywood watchers in 2012.

Before you admire Ranbir Kapoor's shoe collection, take a minute to ooh-aah Alia Bhatt's snowy, ethereal look that's Holi ready and accessorised with diamond floral earrings by Jadau Jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: Real Women Have Curves: Shraddha Kapoor is all hour-glass figure and yesteryear glamour in this dreamy blue sari that's not one bit Chhichhore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: Adah Sharma doesn't seem to be ready to bid winter goodbye. Why should she?

She's having loads of fun with layered dressing in a funky blazer, white beanie, grey gloves and black boots to complement her long powder blue dress that could be off the sets of Outlander.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram