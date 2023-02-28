Sara Wears The Hot Pants

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram and Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

What goes around, comes around. More so in fashion. Dizzyingly. Yesterday's trend is fashion's future.

Flared bottoms, especially the traditional Indian ones, are having their little happy moment in the sun. And definitely in Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe.

The actor, who spent 24 hours in Doha recently, paraded a range of Manish Malhotra creations and the outfits featuring fitted flowing pants caught our attention.

From elegant shararas to timeless velvet trousers and embroidered numbers, Sara is the queen of the pants department.

IMAGE: Wide white pants aren't owned by Big B and Don.

See how a princess of Pataudi converts roomy-legged white bottoms into something equally timeless.

The self-thread embroidered flowy ensemble with the 'perfect classy earrings to match' is a Sara pantomime

IMAGE: Betaab era mood, right?

One could almost mistake Sara for her mom Amrita Singh from the 1980s in this frame.

IMAGE: The girl in the mirror is a velvet dream in that mesmerising Atrangi Re costume of a black peplum-style kurta with the prettiest pink blooms and flared pants.

IMAGE: 'The velvet story continues' with Sara shimmering in Deep Purple and looking like a Sweet Child In Time.