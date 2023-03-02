Sayani's Super Style Statements

Sayani Gupta can make your heart go momentarily arrhythmic in her six yards of elegance.

Not that she doesn't cause collective palpatations in her smart casuals.

All her fashion is a tad heartstopping.

She strongly prefers raw, unfiltered pics. 'Always averse to photoshop,' declares the Kolkata girl, who studied in Delhi and then at the Film Institute, Pune. 'Always insisted to my photographers, even on hoarding shoots, to not touch me up.'

Her style is fairly steady if always slick, without too dramatic departures, but she can't stop herself from tweaking her hair which keeps getting shorter and cuter.

IMAGE: Sophisticated but haute in a three-piece.

Advantage Sayani: For the toned midriff and legs in vertiginous sandals.

Short hair and nude lips are a sweet addition.

IMAGE: Epic Sayani Lehenga Moment: In shades of blue with a royal blue choli styled like a bow with butti and mirror work.

Stylist Shreeja Rajgopal felt this look 'is all about the details'. Right she is.

IMAGE: Pink packaging: Sayani says she is 'audition ready' in makeup and styling done by 'moi'.

IMAGE: The Himalayas at Nainital get to see another side of the Kolkata-born actor.

She is in full-sexy mode in latex leggings and a uber-cool sweater.

Four More Shots Please, Sayani.





IMAGE: The Amsterdam Kill: In outdoorsy, rugged gear for a day out in the Dutch capital, Sayani somewhow looks fragile like a china doll.

Every bit a fashion icon in chikna but not flashy green, an off-white puffer jacket, bucket hat and sling bag.

IMAGE: Faster than you or me can say Zwigato, she moves from one avatar to another.

A gorgeous statement in red from homegrown brand Stylemati, if you lent her a gun, she could belong to a sisterhood of spies in the racy get up.

IMAGE: Sariwali Sayani: A look at SG Style is not complete without a pic of her dazzling us in a sari.