News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sizzlingly Hot Alisha

Sizzlingly Hot Alisha

By REDIFF STYLE
January 30, 2024 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alisha Chopra is the 'smiley queen'.

As the no-nonsense Mint in Jab Mila Tu, she's making quite the impression.

Like Mint, Alisha doesn't need sparkly dresses and glass slippers to shine; the actor has the ada and attitude needed to be a stunner on and off the screen. 

IMAGE: If that smile doesn't captivate you, the lovely floral sari and choli will. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alisha Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is a breath of fresh air in this tangerine number. 

 

IMAGE: Trips to the beach become an aha moment when she shows up in a lace bodice and hot pants. 

 

IMAGE: She is no stranger to stealing the scene at parties even in basic khaki and a black halterneck. 

 

IMAGE: Getting one with nature in a leaf-patterned bikini...

 

IMAGE: Even when she goes casual, she has fun. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Alia Wore This Sari To Ayodhya
Why Alia Wore This Sari To Ayodhya
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!
Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?
Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?
'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'
'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'
Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail
Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail
15 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader
15 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader
BJP defeats INDIA bloc in Chandigarh mayoral polls
BJP defeats INDIA bloc in Chandigarh mayoral polls

More like this

Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!

Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!

Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances