Sizzlingly Hot Alisha

Alisha Chopra is the 'smiley queen'.
As the no-nonsense Mint in Jab Mila Tu, she's making quite the impression.
Like Mint, Alisha doesn't need sparkly dresses and glass slippers to shine; the actor has the ada and attitude needed to be a stunner on and off the screen.
IMAGE: If that smile doesn't captivate you, the lovely floral sari and choli will.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Alisha Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: She is a breath of fresh air in this tangerine number.
IMAGE: Trips to the beach become an aha moment when she shows up in a lace bodice and hot pants.
IMAGE: She is no stranger to stealing the scene at parties even in basic khaki and a black halterneck.
IMAGE: Getting one with nature in a leaf-patterned bikini...
IMAGE: Even when she goes casual, she has fun.