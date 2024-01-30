Sizzlingly Hot Alisha

Alisha Chopra is the 'smiley queen'.

As the no-nonsense Mint in Jab Mila Tu, she's making quite the impression.

Like Mint, Alisha doesn't need sparkly dresses and glass slippers to shine; the actor has the ada and attitude needed to be a stunner on and off the screen.

IMAGE: If that smile doesn't captivate you, the lovely floral sari and choli will.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alisha Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: She is a breath of fresh air in this tangerine number.

IMAGE: Trips to the beach become an aha moment when she shows up in a lace bodice and hot pants.

IMAGE: She is no stranger to stealing the scene at parties even in basic khaki and a black halterneck.

IMAGE: Getting one with nature in a leaf-patterned bikini...

IMAGE: Even when she goes casual, she has fun.