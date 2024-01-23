Modern Jugni Avika Gor!

Actor Avika Gor has the ability to look fab 24*7.

She'll serenade you in a wine-coloured dress.

Remind you of the timeless appeal of the Kerala kasavu sari.

Knock the daylights off you in purple and end up painting a pretty picture in white.

Here, then, is the lovely Balika Vadhu, all grown up.

IMAGE: Avika wears white as she embraces the nature lover in her.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

IMAGE: It's easy to mistake her for a Mallu babe in this traditional avatar, isn't it?

IMAGE: Like her ati sundar roop in this wine-coloured outfit?

IMAGE: How can one not heart her fresh-faced look?

IMAGE: You heard it right... white is making a comeback.

IMAGE: She surely knows how to turn on the charm in purple.