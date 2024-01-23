News
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!

By REDIFF STYLE
January 23, 2024 13:06 IST
Actor Avika Gor has the ability to look fab 24*7. 

She'll serenade you in a wine-coloured dress.

Remind you of the timeless appeal of the Kerala kasavu sari. 

Knock the daylights off you in purple and end up painting a pretty picture in white.

Here, then, is the lovely Balika Vadhu, all grown up. 

IMAGE: Avika wears white as she embraces the nature lover in her. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's easy to mistake her for a Mallu babe in this traditional avatar, isn't it?

 

IMAGE: Like her ati sundar roop in this wine-coloured outfit?

 

IMAGE: How can one not heart her fresh-faced look? 

 

IMAGE: You heard it right... white is making a comeback. 

 

IMAGE: She surely knows how to turn on the charm in purple. 

