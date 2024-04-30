News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Will Jacks ABD's Successor At RCB?

Is Will Jacks ABD's Successor At RCB?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 30, 2024 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jack Wills

Photograph: RCB/X

\

 

Virat Kohli watched in disbelief as Will Jacks, the young Englishman, unleashed carnage on the Gujarat Titans bowling attack on Sunday.

Jacks' blistering century powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant win, leaving fans wondering if he's the successor A B de Villiers was raving about.

Coming in at No. 3, Jacks initially played second fiddle to Kohli. But after the 11th over, he shifted gears, taking the attack to Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. A brutal 29 run over against Mohit included three sixes, propelling him to a fifty.

The next over, he reached his hundred in style, smashing sixes off Rashid Khan's bowling, he scored a blazing 100 off just 41 balls with 10 sixes, leaving Kohli speechless.

RCB All Star legend A B de Villiers had earlier called Jacks a 'complete package' and the X-factor RCB desperately needed.

With this knock, Jacks has certainly shown glimpses of that potential. RCB shared a picture with AB and Jacks on social media, hinting at the torch being passed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jurel's Salute For Kargil Veteran Papa
Jurel's Salute For Kargil Veteran Papa
People can talk anything, I know my game better: Kohli
People can talk anything, I know my game better: Kohli
Dhoni's new 'Samurai' hairdo steals spotlight
Dhoni's new 'Samurai' hairdo steals spotlight
Revealed! Tharoor's Retirement Plans
Revealed! Tharoor's Retirement Plans
Uber Cup: India's youngsters lose 0-5 to China
Uber Cup: India's youngsters lose 0-5 to China
Israel fears ICC may order Netanyahu's arrest
Israel fears ICC may order Netanyahu's arrest
You Will See Aamir Khan Next In...
You Will See Aamir Khan Next In...

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!

Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!

King Kohli shuts down critics in style!

King Kohli shuts down critics in style!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances