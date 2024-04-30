Is Will Jacks ABD's Successor At RCB?

Photograph: RCB/X

Virat Kohli watched in disbelief as Will Jacks, the young Englishman, unleashed carnage on the Gujarat Titans bowling attack on Sunday.

Jacks' blistering century powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant win, leaving fans wondering if he's the successor A B de Villiers was raving about.

Coming in at No. 3, Jacks initially played second fiddle to Kohli. But after the 11th over, he shifted gears, taking the attack to Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. A brutal 29 run over against Mohit included three sixes, propelling him to a fifty.

The next over, he reached his hundred in style, smashing sixes off Rashid Khan's bowling, he scored a blazing 100 off just 41 balls with 10 sixes, leaving Kohli speechless.

RCB All Star legend A B de Villiers had earlier called Jacks a 'complete package' and the X-factor RCB desperately needed.

With this knock, Jacks has certainly shown glimpses of that potential. RCB shared a picture with AB and Jacks on social media, hinting at the torch being passed.