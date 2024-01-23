News
Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?

Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 23, 2024 10:57 IST
IMAGE: Khamma ghani! Doesn't she look beautiful in this traditional Rajasthani outfit?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sadia Khateeb/Instagram

Sadia Khateeb's style is the sum total of 3 Ds... delightful, dreamy and dashing. 

The Diplomat actor is a budding style maven. 

She'll captivate you with her salwar suits and bring in tons of sass and charisma in her pantsuits, trench coats and maxis. 

She melts hearts when she smiles while staying true to her love for comfort over style. 

IMAGE: As she surrenders to the versatile polka dot, there's no way you cannot be captivated by that smile. 

 

IMAGE: While the white suit is perfect for the smouldering summer heat, it is also a brilliant choice for a causal ride around town. 

 

IMAGE: What can we say? The actor doesn't need flashy outfits to get the shutterbugs rolling. The verdict on this green dress is that it's stylish and comfy. 

 

IMAGE: She enjoys a lady-like moment in a red ensemble that looks straight out of a fairy tale. 

 

IMAGE: Is this how she gives tough competition to the bright sun?

 

IMAGE: Neutrals are the way to go on the days you need something chic and simple. 

REDIFF STYLE
