News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Alia Wore This Sari To Ayodhya

Why Alia Wore This Sari To Ayodhya

By REDIFF STYLE
January 24, 2024 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt chose to wear a lovely blue sari for the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The customised turquoise Mysore silk drape featured 'important scenes from the Ramayana, intricately hand painted on the pallu' by Bengaluru-based Madhurya Creations' Shashi Bala and Sujit Behera.

A closer look at the sari reveals miniature paintings highlighting important events from the Ramayana, including:

  • Ram's breaking of Lord Shiva's dhanush as he fulfils the condition for winning Sita's hand in marriage;
  • Ram bidding adieu to his father, King Dasharath, after being exiled;
  • Ram -- accompanied by his wife, Sita, and brother Laxman -- being ferried across the Ganga by the Nishad king, Guha;
  • The appearance of the golden deer near their ashram at Panchavati;
  • Sita offering alms to Ravan, disguised as a medicant;
  • Hanuman presenting Ram's ring to Sita in Lanka's Ashoka Vatika;
  • The building of the Ram Setu, connecting the Indian mainland with Lanka...

Painted in the traditional pattachitra or cloth-based scroll painting style, it took over 100 hours of labour to complete this exquisite work.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia paired it with a matching pashmina shawl.

Here's a closer look at the sari, which has been priced at Rs 39,999.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Simply Magnificent, Ananya!
Simply Magnificent, Ananya!
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!
Why Is Priyanka Glowing?
Why Is Priyanka Glowing?
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis

More like this

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

This Is For Shri Ram!

This Is For Shri Ram!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances