Why Alia Wore This Sari To Ayodhya

Alia Bhatt chose to wear a lovely blue sari for the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The customised turquoise Mysore silk drape featured 'important scenes from the Ramayana, intricately hand painted on the pallu' by Bengaluru-based Madhurya Creations' Shashi Bala and Sujit Behera.

A closer look at the sari reveals miniature paintings highlighting important events from the Ramayana, including:

Ram's breaking of Lord Shiva's dhanush as he fulfils the condition for winning Sita's hand in marriage;

Ram bidding adieu to his father, King Dasharath, after being exiled;

Ram -- accompanied by his wife, Sita, and brother Laxman -- being ferried across the Ganga by the Nishad king, Guha;

The appearance of the golden deer near their ashram at Panchavati;

Sita offering alms to Ravan, disguised as a medicant;

Hanuman presenting Ram's ring to Sita in Lanka's Ashoka Vatika;

The building of the Ram Setu, connecting the Indian mainland with Lanka...

Painted in the traditional pattachitra or cloth-based scroll painting style, it took over 100 hours of labour to complete this exquisite work.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia paired it with a matching pashmina shawl.

Here's a closer look at the sari, which has been priced at Rs 39,999.