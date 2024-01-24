News
Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

By REDIFF STYLE
January 24, 2024 09:28 IST
January 24, 2024 09:28 IST

Say hello to designer Rahul Mishra's superhero -- B-Town sensation Ananya Panday.

The actor unveiled his Spring 2024 collection as she made her runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week. 

The collection was the designer's attempt to 'not just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects and feel the emotions coming from a primal notion of fear.' 

'How will children discover the stories of insects in the future?' questions Rahul.

'Will their encounters only be on petri-dishes in biology labs?

'Will they be at ease to see a dragonfly flutter past or a reptile scurry away without jumping in fright?'

For him, 'these beings are equally the architects of this planet' and 'our gaze needs to change.'

Scroll down to see some of the delightful outfits from the collection. 

IMAGE: Ananya walked in black, silver, gold and a huge sieve covered in pretty 3D butterflies. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra

 

IMAGE: While the central theme focused on insects, the designer didn't compromise on the glitter or the desi touch -- his models wore turbans.  

 

IMAGE: What do you think of this outfit in gold that takes inspiration from leaves insects have fed on?

 

IMAGE: Shiny lizards add pops of silver to this ruffled black dress.

 

IMAGE: These butterfly denims and beetle-studded cape sleeves are trends to watch out for in 2024. 

 

IMAGE: Flowing, light-weight fabric and bright hues made the collection such a delight.  

 

IMAGE: The designer breathes new life into partywear with this oversized dragonfly blouse.  

