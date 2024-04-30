News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » You Will See Aamir Khan Next In...

You Will See Aamir Khan Next In...

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 30, 2024 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and nephew Imran Khan will play cameo roles in Happy Patel. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

According to recent reports, Aamir Khan, who launched nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, will re-launch the actor in Happy Patel.

But the news, it seems, is not correct.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das will play the lead and co-direct the quirky comedy.

"Vir Das is the lead in Happy Patel, not Imran. Imran is doing a two-day cameo, like a number of us, me included," Aamir confirms to Subhash K Jha.

This will be Aamir's first onscreen appearance since Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped at the box office.

 

Who is directing Happy Patel?

"Vir Das along with Kavi (Shastri). Both are directing as a team," says Aamir.

Aamir had launched Vir Das as a leading man in the Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly in 2011, which Abhinay Deo had directed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Imran Khan: I am careful about who I work with
Imran Khan: I am careful about who I work with
'Aamir and Mansoor were irritating uncles'
'I can feel Irrfan's presence'
'I can feel Irrfan's presence'
'They Wanted Me To Join The BJP'
'They Wanted Me To Join The BJP'
Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!
Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!
Heeramandi: '300 Kilos Of Jewellery...'
Heeramandi: '300 Kilos Of Jewellery...'
India's gold demand up 8% in Q4 despite high price
India's gold demand up 8% in Q4 despite high price

More like this

Alia-Ranbir's Dinner Date With NTR Jr, Saba-Hrithik

Alia-Ranbir's Dinner Date With NTR Jr, Saba-Hrithik

Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!

Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances