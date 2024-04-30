You Will See Aamir Khan Next In...

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and nephew Imran Khan will play cameo roles in Happy Patel. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

According to recent reports, Aamir Khan, who launched nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, will re-launch the actor in Happy Patel.

But the news, it seems, is not correct.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das will play the lead and co-direct the quirky comedy.

"Vir Das is the lead in Happy Patel, not Imran. Imran is doing a two-day cameo, like a number of us, me included," Aamir confirms to Subhash K Jha.

This will be Aamir's first onscreen appearance since Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped at the box office.

Who is directing Happy Patel?

"Vir Das along with Kavi (Shastri). Both are directing as a team," says Aamir.

Aamir had launched Vir Das as a leading man in the Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly in 2011, which Abhinay Deo had directed.