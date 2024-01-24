News
Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!

Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!

By REDIFF STYLE
January 24, 2024 10:43 IST
With her dazzling smile, perfect posture and enviable wardrobe, Sini Shetty easily becomes the focus of attention wherever she goes.

She's been a regular on the fashion scene since July 3, 2022, when she was crowned Femina Miss India World.  

Whenever the beauty queen travels, she has been giving people a taste of Bollywood.

Sini will now compete in the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant to be held in India. 

Her style is pretty impressive and she skilfully toes the line between staying on trend even as she mixes tradition with contemporary silhouettes.

IMAGE: Coffee in hand, she charms Vietnam in a strappy purple dress. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sini Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She enjoys a day out in Kashmir in a gorgeous tile bloom print dress.  

 

IMAGE: This rani pink ensemble beautifully showcases India's textile and embroidery skills. 

 

IMAGE: Take a lesson from the beauty queen on how to wear your confidence as an accessory every time you step out. 

 

IMAGE: Her style is sophisticated and chic even when she shows up in an off-the-shoulder bustier. 

 

IMAGE: Her lightweight floral sari is a good bet for daytime functions, isn't it?  

REDIFF STYLE
