Harnaaz Sandhu Slays It At NYFW!

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was spied at at four shows at New York Fashion Week in A-lister seats, and, of course, in full fashion regalia.

There's rarely a less than bright moment in her wardrobe showings and the Chandigarh-raised beauty queen is usually snazzily togged out.

Her off-ramp fits are arresting and the brown-eyed charmer, who was born in the village of Kohali, Punjab, often rules the red carpet, whether decked out in custom creations by big-ticket designers or trying experiments with high street fashion.

IMAGE: For Bibhu Mohapatra's show, Harnaaz appeared in a beige dress that was equal parts minimalistic and feminine thanks to those enchanting frou-frou 3D flowers on the sleeves.

She levelled up her shoe game in elegant pointy white heels.

Photograph: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

IMAGE: Harnaaz twinkled like a disco ball in a figure-hugging dress at the Naeem Khan event. Isn't she the definition of silver seduction?

Photograph: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

IMAGE: Looking very preppy, eh? In pin stripes and a sea-foam green cropped jacket with matching billowing pants, Harnaaz attends Glam Slam presented by NYFW and Serena Williams.

She pulled off her courtside style, which was a hat tip to the tennis superstar, with aplomb. The dainty white accessories added the final flawless touch.

Photograph: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images