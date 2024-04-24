News
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: April 24, 2024 11:07 IST
Pretty much like the rest of us, Siree Lella's sense of style is simple. 

Comfy, for her, does not mean boring or frumpy. 

The Prathinidhi 2 actor clearly has different ideas when it comes to fashion. 

IMAGE: The beauty, drenched in pink, is living in a Barbie world. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Siree Lella/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, she wears a cropped top and pouts.  

 

IMAGE: She is as serene as the lovely green backdrop. 

 

IMAGE: Her wardrobe is a blend of modernity and glam.
Pssst! Brown is her colour. 

 

IMAGE: On weekends, she shows up in a corset and white trousers. 

 

IMAGE: Just two colours -- blue and white in this case -- are enough for her to make a statement. 

 

IMAGE: And that's the same white dress. Siree gives it a fresh spin by ditching the jacket and changing her accessories and hair style. 

 

IMAGE: She takes the whimsical floral trend a notch higher in this pink number. 

 

