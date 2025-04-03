'Since '80s, Indian male models have been...'

'Hard work is non-negotiable. Nothing comes easy; you have to give it your all'

When Abhishek Chaini strides down the runway, it's more than just fashion -- it's more about passion.

A Mumbai-based fashion model, he's been in the industry for five to six years, making his mark one show at a time. At his fourth appearance at Lakme Fashion Week, he stepped into an exciting new chapter, working with the designers he's always admired.

From his debut with Kunal Rawal to the backstage buzz to his take on Indian fashion, Abhishek spills it all in this candid chat with Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera.

IMAGE: One of Abhishek's favourite photoshoots in Mumbai. Photograph: Courtesy Abhishek Chaini, Photo by Sayan Sur Roy.

What has been the defining moment of your modelling career?

My debut season -- nothing beats the thrill of walking the ramp for the first time.

I kicked things off with (Designer) Kunal Rawal and it was unforgettable.

Which designer were you most excited to work with this Lakme?

Shivan and Narresh. It was my first time working with them and I had been waiting for this opportunity. It's finally happened and I couldn't be more thrilled.

What's the backstage vibe like at Lakme Fashion Week from a male model's perspective?

Pure chaos -- but well-managed chaos! The teams handled everything so smoothly, making sure it all comes together seamlessly.

One key lesson the Indian fashion scene has taught you?

Hard work is non-negotiable. Nothing comes easy; you have to give it your all.

Must-have grooming essentials during fashion week...

Nothing fancy -- just proper hydration, a good hair wash post-shoot and aloe vera gel. That's a skin saver.

What's the best part about being a male model in India?

Indian male models have been making magic since the '80s and '90s and it's exciting to see how the scene continues to evolve. The global fashion industry is changing and we're adapting with it.

If you weren't modelling, what would you be doing?

I'm actually a fashion engineer by education; I studied in Odisha before moving to Mumbai in 2019, just before COVID.

What does fashion mean to you?

It's an emotion. I don't just wear it -- I feel it.