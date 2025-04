Ishaan Katter walked in like this...

Then, he did this.

Don't let those naughty thoughts enter into your head!

Ishaan was just walking as the showstopper for Lakme Sun Expert x Saaksha & Kinni's The Sunstopper Party at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The collection drew inspiration from Gujarat’s Adalaj Stepwell, incorporating its floral motifs and geometric patterns into bold prints.

And that's how pleased the designers were with their showstoppers.