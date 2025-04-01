HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Model Who Walks, Cooks And Quips With Style

By RAJESH KARKERA
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: April 01, 2025 15:32 IST

'Whatever makes you feel good makes you look good.'

Vikas Mandaliya at Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Guess what Vikas Mandaliya calls himself? Read on and find out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Mandaliya

Vikas Mandaliya is back on the Lakme Fashion Week runway for the second time.

He has been a part of the modelling scene for the past three years and has already walked for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Born in Kenya, and a Mumbai resident for the past seven years, Vikas brings more than just a striking presence to the ramp -- his wry sense of humour is equally runway-ready. Case in point? When asked if the above photo could accompany this interview, he quips, “I feel I look obese in this photograph.”

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera listens in as Vikas shares his thoughts on fashion, his skincare addiction and why cooking might just be his backup career.

Vikas isn't just striding on the ramp -- he's owning it with a touch of humour, confidence and just the right amount of snail mucin.

What's the biggest shift you've noticed in fashion over the years?

There's a lot more experimentation happening now than ever before. Designers are pushing boundaries and I love that.

Every designer seems to be trying to...

Do something fresh and innovative.

And you think that's...

Amazing.

A designer you have to mention...

Shivan & Narresh.

How does Lakme Fashion Week compare to other fashion weeks?

Well, I haven't walked anywhere else but the way it's done here is fantastic.

Do male and female models get equal opportunities now?

Absolutely. Things are much more balanced now.

For instance, Shivan & Narresh shows are primarily...

Men-focused...

Vikas Mandaliya modeled Shivan & Narresh's Artistic Resort Collection at LFW X FDCI in Mumbai on Saturday

IMAGE: Vikas modelled for Shivan & Narresh's Artistic Resort Collection at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Photograph: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI

Even at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's shows, you've seen...

Equal representation of male and female models.

So, in 2025, the industry is...

Pretty much even.

Beyond the runway

One beauty/skincare product you swear by?

Snail mucin by COSRX. Can't live without it.

The best part about being a model is...

...The ramp. I just love walking.

If not a model, you'd be...

...A chef.

Your signature dish?

Pork belly with sweet potato mash.

Best advice for aspiring models?

Be patient and never give up.

Your personal style mantra?

Whatever makes you feel good makes you look good.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
