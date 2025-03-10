Simply Sweet, Simar!

Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's stylish niece, is poised to make her movie debut alongside Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

The daughter of Akshay's sister, Alka, and Surendra Hiranandani (co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group), Simar's charming on social media and has a cute sense of style.

IMAGE: Simar Bhatia is perfectly pretty in those white floral coordinates. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simar Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: She raises the temperature with that sari and her happy smile.

IMAGE: Travel=comfortable tees.

IMAGE: If you're going to take a ride, you should dress for it.

IMAGE: That pastel tweed dress with those brat green details is just the right amount of playful.

IMAGE: She'll happily turn into a desi girl in a purple suit, complete with a shawl and juttis.

