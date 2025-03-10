HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Simply Sweet, Simar!

March 10, 2025
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2025 14:41 IST

x

Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's stylish niece, is poised to make her movie debut alongside Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis

The daughter of Akshay's sister, Alka, and Surendra Hiranandani (co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group), Simar's charming on social media and has a cute sense of style.

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: Simar Bhatia is perfectly pretty in those white floral coordinates. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simar Bhatia/Instagram

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: She went ultra glam for the HT Style Awards where she dazzled in a dreamy white satin ensemble alongside her uncle, Akshay Kumar. She paired her outfit with pearl drop earrings and glossy lips.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: She raises the temperature with that sari and her happy smile.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: Travel=comfortable tees.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: If you're going to take a ride, you should dress for it.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: That pastel tweed dress with those brat green details is just the right amount of playful.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: She'll happily turn into a desi girl in a purple suit, complete with a shawl and juttis.

Simar Bhatia

