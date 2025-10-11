HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Simply Sizzling, Kareena!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 11, 2025 11:44 IST

If elegance had a face, it would look a lot like Kareena Kapoor in her latest look.

The star made a statement in a black gown designed especially for her by Rahul Mishra.

Kareena Kapoor in Dubai

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the OOTD exuded old money vibes.

 

Kareena Kapoor in Dubai

The off-shoulder gown featured a sculpted sweetheart neckline, sheer sleeves and a fit that hugged her frame perfectly.

 

Kareena Kapoor in Dubai

Kareena chose the 'less is more' approach as she kept the accessories minimal and let her gown do the talking.

 

Kareena Kapoor in Dubai

With sleek hair and subtle makeup, the diva’s look was a reminder that true style doesn’t shout, it commands attention by simply existing.

REDIFF STYLE
Kareena KapoorRahul Mishra

Kareena Just Gave Leopard Print A Desi Twist!
Aditi Rao Has A New Job. Can You Guess?
Brilliant In Black! Diana, Triptii, Mrunal...
Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris
Like Palak Tiwari's Hatke Fashion?
