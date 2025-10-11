Simply Sizzling, Kareena!

If elegance had a face, it would look a lot like Kareena Kapoor in her latest look.

The star made a statement in a black gown designed especially for her by Rahul Mishra.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the OOTD exuded old money vibes.

The off-shoulder gown featured a sculpted sweetheart neckline, sheer sleeves and a fit that hugged her frame perfectly.

Kareena chose the 'less is more' approach as she kept the accessories minimal and let her gown do the talking.

With sleek hair and subtle makeup, the diva’s look was a reminder that true style doesn’t shout, it commands attention by simply existing.

