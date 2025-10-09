Kareena Just Gave Leopard Print A Desi Twist!

When Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in something bold, she doesn’t just wear the look, she turns it into an iconic moment!
Her latest pic proves exactly that; the star turns the fierce leopard print into a full-blown desi statement, reminding everyone why she continues to sit at the top of the style food chain.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena’s look features a stunning leopard-print sari that comes with a twist (quite literally)! Instead of the usual drape, the sari is styled with a matching cape.
The bralette-style blouse balances the look, bringing in that modern, fuss-free edge she is known for.
Minimal jewellery? Of course not!
To offset the wild print, she accessorises with a massive multi-coloured Sabyasachi neckpiece and contrasting turquoise earrings.
Her sleek hair, bronzed makeup and bold kohl-rimmed eyes tie the look together, creating that signature 'Poo-meets-power' effect.
Trust Kareena to take something as bold as leopard print and make it couture, classy and completely her own!
