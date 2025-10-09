HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kareena Just Gave Leopard Print A Desi Twist!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 09, 2025 16:31 IST

When Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in something bold, she doesn’t just wear the look, she turns it into an iconic moment!

Her latest pic proves exactly that; the star turns the fierce leopard print into a full-blown desi statement, reminding everyone why she continues to sit at the top of the style food chain.

Kareena Kapoor Sari

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena’s look features a stunning leopard-print sari that comes with a twist (quite literally)! Instead of the usual drape, the sari is styled with a matching cape.

 

Kareena Kapoor Sari

The bralette-style blouse balances the look, bringing in that modern, fuss-free edge she is known for.

 

Kareena Kapoor Sari

Minimal jewellery? Of course not!
To offset the wild print, she accessorises with a massive multi-coloured Sabyasachi neckpiece and contrasting turquoise earrings.

 

Kareena Kapoor Sari

Her sleek hair, bronzed makeup and bold kohl-rimmed eyes tie the look together, creating that signature 'Poo-meets-power' effect.

 

Kareena Kapoor Sari

Trust Kareena to take something as bold as leopard print and make it couture, classy and completely her own!

Like Kareena's look? Let us know!

