Simply Bewitching, Trisha!

On screen, she's mesmerising.

Off screen, she's breathtaking.

Not one to settle for the ordinary, Leo star Trisha Krishnan is the princess of her own fairytale and a 'freaking goddess' in a sari.

While on vacay, she embraces a relaxed, sporty, casual style.

On the red carpet, her fashion choices are a blend of confidence and sophistication.

IMAGE: Just give Trisha the sun and the sea and a little spot to shine in at Italy's Capri Island.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: Holidays also mean comfortable dresses, like this one in ochre and white.

IMAGE: When it comes to formal events, Trisha knows how to woo the camera.

IMAGE: Is orange the new black?

We'll let you decide with what Trisha dubs the 'Nan and Kun' moment.

Aishwarya and Trisha played antagonists -- Kundavai and Nandini -- in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan but got on famously on the sets.

IMAGE: This is how pretty women dress on a cruise.

IMAGE: 'The world is my oyster', says Trisha who gives fans a glimpse of her layered style while on holiday at Baku, Azerbaijan.