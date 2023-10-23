Simply Bewitching, Trisha!

On screen, she's mesmerising.
Off screen, she's breathtaking.
Not one to settle for the ordinary, Leo star Trisha Krishnan is the princess of her own fairytale and a 'freaking goddess' in a sari.
While on vacay, she embraces a relaxed, sporty, casual style.
On the red carpet, her fashion choices are a blend of confidence and sophistication.
IMAGE: Just give Trisha the sun and the sea and a little spot to shine in at Italy's Capri Island.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram
IMAGE: Holidays also mean comfortable dresses, like this one in ochre and white.
IMAGE: When it comes to formal events, Trisha knows how to woo the camera.
IMAGE: Is orange the new black?
We'll let you decide with what Trisha dubs the 'Nan and Kun' moment.
Aishwarya and Trisha played antagonists -- Kundavai and Nandini -- in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan but got on famously on the sets.
IMAGE: This is how pretty women dress on a cruise.
IMAGE: 'The world is my oyster', says Trisha who gives fans a glimpse of her layered style while on holiday at Baku, Azerbaijan.