Rediff.com  » Getahead » Simply Bewitching, Trisha!

Simply Bewitching, Trisha!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 23, 2023 10:16 IST
On screen, she's mesmerising.

Off screen, she's breathtaking.

Not one to settle for the ordinary, Leo star Trisha Krishnan is the princess of her own fairytale and a 'freaking goddess' in a sari.

While on vacay, she embraces a relaxed, sporty, casual style.

On the red carpet, her fashion choices are a blend of confidence and sophistication. 

IMAGE: Just give Trisha the sun and the sea and a little spot to shine in at Italy's Capri Island.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Holidays also mean comfortable dresses, like this one in ochre and white.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to formal events, Trisha knows how to woo the camera. 

 

IMAGE: Is orange the new black?
We'll let you decide with what Trisha dubs the 'Nan and Kun' moment.
Aishwarya and Trisha played antagonists -- Kundavai and Nandini -- in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan but got on famously on the sets.

 

IMAGE: This is how pretty women dress on a cruise.

 

IMAGE: 'The world is my oyster', says Trisha who gives fans a glimpse of her layered style while on holiday at Baku, Azerbaijan.

