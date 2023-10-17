Why Kriti Is A Chilled-Out Babe!

While co-ords are definitely the hot new trend, they can sometimes look -- umm -- like PJs?

But Kriti Kharbanda, who was the showstopper at LFW x FDCI, shows you exactly how to ace the trend.

There's enough room at parties for being yourself and Kriti's fun style is worth copying.

IMAGE: From being the bonafide queen of ganjis and shorts, Kriti slays the co-ord trend on the ramp.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: The collection was dedicated to women who are in search of interesting clothing options.

IMAGE: The chunky embroidery on handwoven fabric makes this grey sari stand out.

IMAGE: Boudoir-style for a night out in town? Yes please!

IMAGE: Kriti flanked by Tatwamm's designers, Vinita and Abhishek Agrawal.