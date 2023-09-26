Simple Is Stylish For Nivetha

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nivetha Thomas/Instagram

Nivetha Thomas loves to scale peaks. Literally!

One of the most sought-after actresses in the South, she has acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.

But her hobbies are not really centered around the film world.

In 2021, she set out on her first mountaineering expedition and scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest free-standing mountain rise in the world.

Nivetha has a degree in architecture and gives Ted Talks when she's not shooting.

She played Valli in the Rajnikanth starrer Darbar, and was also a part of Vakeel Saab, Ninnu Kori, Gentleman and Saakini Daakini. Her next film is Enthaada Saji with Kunchacko Boban.

Back in 2008, she made her debut as a child artist with the Malayalam film Veruthe Oru Bharya for which she won the Kerala State Award.

Less is more is always the case with Nivetha, especially when it comes to fashion.

Her style is super simple, and one won't be surprised if she is soon touted as an example of clean girl aesthetic.

IMAGE: In her smile, fans see something more beautiful than the stars.

IMAGE: A look Shikari Shambu would approve.

IMAGE: She embraces her glam-free side with a pretty flower tucked into her hair.

IMAGE: A simple cotton kurta is her way of winning the day.

IMAGE: The actress is a thing of beauty in saris, and she admits it's hard to say bye to even her oldest drapes.

IMAGE: Nivi loves self-portraits.

IMAGE: Nivetha dressed from head-to-toe in the pretty, powerful shade of pink. But the hero of this look has to be her smile.

IMAGE: This patterned anarkali was made for twirling.

IMAGE: 'If sizing up a Sweet Pongal were a picture', she writes.