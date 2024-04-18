Shweta Tripathi's Secrets Revealed!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi Sharma/Instagram

In real life, Shweta Tripathi Sharma is as chirpy and high-spirited as her character Shaalu from her debut film, Masaan.

When she is not busy excelling at one character after another on screen, the actor occasionally captivates the audience with her stylish presence on the ramp.

She chats with Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com about fashion, her style mantra, and her 'most desirable' man.

What do you like about fashion weeks?

The creative energy backstage is complete madness.

I spent a year at a fashion institute and used to do backstage work during fashion shows.

One of my first jobs was assisting model Jesse Randhawa, who was really tall; I was the shortest among everyone present.

My work was to get them (the models) ready.

What are you best kept beauty and self-care secrets?

Paani piyo. Khush raho. Avoid plastic.

Your ultimate fashion mantra?

Never forget who you are. Experiment and have fun but do it for yourself and not for someone else.

It is very important to stay true to who you are.

Do you feel the pressure to look good?

I don't take any pressure.

During Covid, I realised that mental and physical health go hand in hand.

I work out. I do yoga because I enjoy it.

I feel like I can do anything I want after a good workout. I would encourage everyone to do the same.

Who inspires you?

My stylist Pooja Sethi. I met her some 13-14 years ago at Lakme Fashion Week.

Who are the most desirable men or women in showbiz right now?

Slow Cheetah! You will see him in the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

That's my husband Chaitanya Sharma. He inspires me in every way possible.

Among women, Florence Pugh is my current crush. And Jennifer Lawrence!