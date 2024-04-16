News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Most Important Woman In Ishant Sharma's Life

The Most Important Woman In Ishant Sharma's Life

By REDIFF STYLE
April 16, 2024 10:55 IST
Pratima Singh loves twinning with hubby Ishant Sharma. 

When she is not cheering for him during a match, she makes sure she serves style goals with her main man. 

She loves to go on treks with Ishant and, just like the right-arm bowler, she is a master in smart-casual dressing. 

She also knows how to transform her entire look by adding some classy jewellery. 

A professional basketball player, Pratima -- who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh -- gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in November 2023. 

IMAGE: Like a wonderful combo of pista and gulabi rose petals, Pratima and Ishant look lovely in their ethnic best. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pratima Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pratima's a sight for sore eyes in red.

 

IMAGE: She's party-ready, as is Ishant who matches her vibe in semi-formal separates. 

 

IMAGE: She's got the ada, the pose and the perfect outfit for a post-dinner walk. 

 

IMAGE: She demonstrates how to dress to the nines in satin. 

 

IMAGE: Mamma to Toy and Coco, two fun-loving Shih Tzus, Pratima stuns in a silver drape which she pairs with a maroon blouse. 

 

IMAGE: Balle, balle! Pratima shares a sweet moment with Ishant as they set couple goals. 

REDIFF STYLE
