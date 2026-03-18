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Home  » Get Ahead » Look Who Stole The Spotlight From Shilpa!

Look Who Stole The Spotlight From Shilpa!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 13:09 IST

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The 16th edition of the Caring With Style fashion show aimed to raise funds that will be used for the treatment of children with blood cancer.

Fashion Designers Gopi VaidMohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal recently hosted the 16th edition of Caring With Style in Mumbai.

The star-studded charity fashion show, held in association with Fevicol and the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), raised funds for children battling leukaemia (blood cancer).

Shilpa Shetty walks for 16th edition of Fevicol Caring With Style

All photographs: Kind courtesy Cancer Patients Aids Association (CPAA)

The fashion fundraiser opened with Shilpa Shetty, who looked resplendent in a luminous golden lehenga adorned with exquisite marodi, gota and mirrorwork embroidery.

The collection was inspired by the grandeur of the Mughals and jadau jewellery.

 

Dino Morea walks for Gopi Valid, Riddhi Bansal Fevicol Caring With Style

But the spotlight was claimed by Dino Morea.

The 50-year-old former supermodel exuded a suave, old-world charm as he posed on the runway, baring his abs in an intricately embroidered sherwani paired with a statement necklace.

 

Kubbra Sait walks for Gopi Vaid, Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal at Fevicol Caring with Style

Kubbra Sait modelled a pink and green anarkali from the Nazaakat line.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

shilpa shetty at fevicol caring for style cancer fashion show

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