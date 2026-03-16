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Home  » Get Ahead » Pratibha Rannta, Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Hand In Hand!

Pratibha Rannta, Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Hand In Hand!

By REDIFF STYLE
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Last updated on: March 16, 2026 13:11 IST

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It was style with purpose when Ibrahim Ali Khan and Pratibha Rannta walked the ramp as showstoppers for ITRH at the Caring with Style fashion show in Mumbai on March 15, 2026.

The event supported the Cancer Patients Aid Association, proving once again that fashion can also make a difference.

Pratibha's Colourful Twirl

Pratibha Rannta & Ibrahim Ali Khan

All photographs: Viral Bhayani

Pratibha looked radiant in a stunning multicoloured lehenga decked in gold foil and intricate embroidery.

Pratibha Rannta & Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

The outfit featured a purple dupatta cascading from one side and a mesh gold drape over the other shoulder. A statement choker and soft waves completed her festive, runway-ready look.

Ibrahim's Nawabi Charm

Pratibha Rannta & Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

Ibrahim brought old-school royal vibes in a pista green satin silk kurta layered with a mustard jacket and paired with brown velvet palazzo pants, a look fit for a nawab.

A Bollywood Pairing In The Making?

Pratibha Rannta & Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

The duo walked the ramp hand in hand, instantly sparking chatter about how good they looked together.

If this runway moment is anything to go by, we wouldn't mind seeing Ibrahim and Pratibha share screen space in a Bollywood film someday.

REDIFF STYLE

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