The Story Behind Kritika Kamra's Chanderi Wedding Sari

The Story Behind Kritika Kamra's Chanderi Wedding Sari

By ARCHANA MASIH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 12, 2026 14:59 IST

Kritika Kamra talks about her own brand -- Cinnabar from where she picked her red Chanderi wedding sari.

Interview: Archana Masih/Rediff
Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

kritika kamra and gaurav kapoor pose after their wedding in mumbai on march 11, 2026

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra in her Cinnabar red chanderi silk wedding sari with husband Gaurav Kapoor. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor's elegant and tasteful wedding has hit the right spot.

After several lavish celebrity weddings, their intimate at-home wedding ceremony has made a mark for its rooted-charm and grace.

Kritika wore understated make-up and let her sindoor red Chanderi silk sari take centre-stage.

The sari came from her home brand Cinnabar which she founded along with her mother Kumkum during the Covid lockdown.

kritika kamra poses with her friends and actor Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh after her wedding to Gaurav Kapur in mumbai on march 11, 2026

IMAGE: Kritika celebrates with her friends Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Watch: Kritika speaks about how she started her home-brand of Chanderi saris

Since her hometown in Madhya Pradesh is just 30 kms away from Chanderi, Kritika has been well-acquainted with the classic handloom and has a personal connect with the weaving community.

She has visited their homes and worked closely on the creation of timeless saris.

kritika kamra poses in a pink chanderi sari from her label Cinnabar

IMAGE: Kritika models a pink chanderi sari from her label Cinnabar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cinnabar/Instagram

"I am very attached to Chanderi and have grown up seeing that culture. The art of weaving is passed down generations and every cluster of weavers has their own style," she said in an interesting chat on the The Rediff Podcast.

"We want Cinnabar to be the 'go to' destination for authentic Chanderi saris. The weavers will get complete credit for the design and weave, and their fair wages. We want to continue championing them."

kritika in red chanderi sari poses with friends and actors soha ali khan and anya singh

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com

