The Story Behind Kritika Kamra's Chanderi Wedding Sari

Kritika Kamra talks about her own brand -- Cinnabar from where she picked her red Chanderi wedding sari.

Interview: Archana Masih/Rediff

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra in her Cinnabar red chanderi silk wedding sari with husband Gaurav Kapoor. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor's elegant and tasteful wedding has hit the right spot.

After several lavish celebrity weddings, their intimate at-home wedding ceremony has made a mark for its rooted-charm and grace.

Kritika wore understated make-up and let her sindoor red Chanderi silk sari take centre-stage.

The sari came from her home brand Cinnabar which she founded along with her mother Kumkum during the Covid lockdown.

IMAGE: Kritika celebrates with her friends Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Watch: Kritika speaks about how she started her home-brand of Chanderi saris

Since her hometown in Madhya Pradesh is just 30 kms away from Chanderi, Kritika has been well-acquainted with the classic handloom and has a personal connect with the weaving community.

She has visited their homes and worked closely on the creation of timeless saris.

IMAGE: Kritika models a pink chanderi sari from her label Cinnabar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cinnabar/Instagram

"I am very attached to Chanderi and have grown up seeing that culture. The art of weaving is passed down generations and every cluster of weavers has their own style," she said in an interesting chat on the The Rediff Podcast.

"We want Cinnabar to be the 'go to' destination for authentic Chanderi saris. The weavers will get complete credit for the design and weave, and their fair wages. We want to continue championing them."