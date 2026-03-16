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Oscars 2026: Desi Designers Who Took Over The Red Carpet

By RISHIKA SHAH
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 15:18 IST

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Hollywood's biggest night saw a strong dose of Indian craftsmanship on the red carpet.

At the Academy Awards 2026, several global celebrities turned to Indian designers and jewellery houses, spotlighting everything from couture gowns to intricate zardozi embroidery and heritage gemstones.

These looks proved that Indian fashion continues to make a powerful mark on the global stage.

Li Jun Li in Gaurav Gupta

Li Jun Li Oscars 2026

The Sinners actor chose a striking bright red gown by Gaurav Gupta featuring the designer's signature sculpted bodice. The look included a daring thigh-high slit and a sweeping train. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

Law Roach in Swadesh

Law Roach Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Celebrity stylist Law Roach added a touch of vintage glam with an Art Deco brooch crafted in gold. The piece featured deep red rubies framed by a glittering diamond setting, making it look sharp and elegant. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

 

Brandi Carlile in Swadesh

Brandi Carlile Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Brandi Carlile sported the Petal Prism Brooch inspired by organic geometry of a sunflower. Handcrafted in gold, the piece centred around a striking oval-cut emerald, blending nature-inspired design with high jewellery craftsmanship. Photograph: Moloshok/Reuters

 

Rei Ami in Rahul Mishra

Re Ami Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Rei Ami brought drama to the carpet in an embellished short dress by Rahul Mishra layered under a voluminous black cape. The cape had intricate gold embroidery, making the modern silhouette look regal. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

Zanna Roberts Rassi in Swadesh x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Zanni Roberts Rassi Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Zanna embraced Indian couture with a hand-embroidered crop top featuring sculpted power shoulders. Crafted on a silk brocade canvas and inspired by Ikat motifs, the piece shimmered with thousands of bugle beads, stones and crystals. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

Desiree Gruber & Kyle MacLachlan in Manish Malhotra x Swadesh

Desiree Gruber Kyle McLachlan Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Gruber wore a breathtaking column gown richly covered in zardozi and stone embroidery crafted using sheer Maheshwari silk.
MacLachlan complemented the look in a tuxedo accessorized with a Manish Malhotra shawl collar and a Swadesh diamond brooch with a cushion-cut tourmaline surrounded by a halo of diamonds. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

 

Minnie Driver in Swadesh

Minnie Driver Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Minnie paired her crimson gown with a multi-row solitaire necklace by Swadesh.
The white and gold diamond piece added sparkle without overpowering the bold colour of her dress. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

 

Pritika Swarup in Swadesh

Pritika Swarup Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Model Pritika Swarup wore a striking Zambian emerald necklace that brought modern engineering into high jewellery.
The piece came with a clever pull-tab mechanism with a detachable extension, allowing it to transform its length and styling. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

RISHIKA SHAH

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