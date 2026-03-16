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Isha Ambani's STUNNING Oscar Debut!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 09:46 IST

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Isha turned heads in a vintage Valentino for her debut at the Oscars 2026.

Isha Ambani poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 15, 2026

IMAGE: Isha Ambani poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards, March 15, 2026. Photograph: Caroline Brehman​​​​​​​/Reuters

Two Indians made waves at the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra who looked gorgeous in a custom Dior, presented the award to Norway's Sentimental Value.

And Isha Ambani, managing director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, who made her grand debut at Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

What Isha Ambani wore to Oscars 2026

The 34 year old turned heads in a vintage Valentino gown inspiring a soft spring aesthetic.

The strapless gown from the Italian luxury fashion house featured delicate floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base.

The outfit, which belonged to the designer's Fall/Winter collection, felt romantic and ethereal at the same time.

While the fitted bodice accentuated her frame, the flowing skirt added a feminine touch to the elegant outfit.

Isha completed her look with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz -- sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker.

Isha attended the Oscars with husband Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal at Oscars Academy Awards 2026, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose on the red carpet, March 15, 2026. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Isha attended the Oscars 2026 with her husband Anand Piramal who wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit featuring intricate threadwork.

Anand paired the outfit with black Oxfords and looked smart in his wide-framed glasses.

Isha's visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Ahead of the Oscars ceremony, Isha visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where she met with Museum's Director and President Amy Homma.

For that excursion, Isha chose a simple yet refined outfit, a crisp white shirt paired with denim pants.

With inputs from ANI

isha ambani debuts at oscars 2026 in a vintage Valentino gown

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