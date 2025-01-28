HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh Is A Bold Power Dresser

January 28, 2025

She might be a shark on Shark Tank India S4 but there is no denying Vineeta Singh is fashion-forward.

The co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics is an alumni of IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore.

A true go-getter, Vineeta brings her A-game to both business and fashion.

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: Vineeta Singh's power suit blends florals with femininity. Who says business attire can’t bloom? All photographs: Kind courtesy Vineeta Singh/Instagram

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: A purple suit, iridescent mermaidcore eyes, Barbie pink matte lips and rainbow French mani tips... she's definitely not afraid of playing with colours.

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: She aces the baroque aesthetic with a black blouse, gold sari, kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips.

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: Lipsticks are passe now... tis the season of lip tints and lip creams like the mocha mousse hue used by Vineeta here.

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: She doesn't shy away from powerful shades; instead, she balances it out with neutrals.
Pro-tip: Choose nude heels to elongate your legs when you wear a body-con dress.

 

 

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: That's a yellow suit but it's so very cute. Incidentally, Vineeta and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a joint beauty venture, Quench, which focuses on Korean skincare.

 

Vineeta Singh

IMAGE: She lets her heels do all the talking... It's a great way to spice up a monochrome dress.

Vineeta Singh

