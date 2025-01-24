Palak Tiwari Is A Fashion Chameleon

Palak Tiwari absolutely loves making fashion statements.
Like her mother, Shweta Tiwari, she dreams of making a mark as an actor.
IMAGE: Palak rocks that aqua sequinned bikini like a real sea baby. All photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram
IMAGE: She’s taking the ruching trend to a whole new level in a glamorous floor-length gown.
IMAGE: She’s a cutie in this shiny embellished ball look... talk about sparkle!
IMAGE: That red mirror-work outfit? Total pataka vibes!
IMAGE: Her killer look is straight out of a luxury fashion dream.
IMAGE: And can we talk about her pretty pink princess moment in that soft pastel gown accessorised with fabulous studs?
IMAGE: Even in a sleek head-to-toe white ensemble, her fierce style shines through.
IMAGE: She usually chooses soft neutral colours for her makeup to highlight her sharp facial features.
IMAGE: Palak even makes a simple sweatshirt and sweatpants look this good.
