Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shanaya, Khushi's Cosy Monsoon Getups

Shanaya, Khushi's Cosy Monsoon Getups

By REDIFF STYLE
June 20, 2024 13:31 IST
While the north of India still copes with deadly, blistering heat, below the Vindhyas and in the northeast, we are getting soaked to the bone as the monsoons comes down dum-dum-diga-diga.

In its wake come slow commuting, clogged roads, bumper-to-bumper traffic, delayed local trains, squeaky shoes, murky puddles etc.

Fret not, you can still celebrate the rains with a garam cup of chai and some hot-hot snacks. And splish-splashing through light showers under a pretty umbrella.

Stepping out, means the rain most likely will play spoilsport with your costume, turning thin linen blouses see through, and frocks into damp rags.

So why leave home?? You can remain stylish right within the four walls of your ghar. In actor Alia Bhatt's words, 'stay at home, take selfies (be)cause a little vanity never hurt nobody'. 

Allow our darling celebs to give you a masterclass on dress-to-impress home decking out.  

IMAGE: Even PJs can look adorable. How can you not heart Ananya Panday's matchy set?
It shouldn't take more than a few minutes for the actor to take it from sleepwear to streetwear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor is a bright fuschia swirl.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The cool, collected chikankari set you lived in all summer doesn't need to be tucked away into the back of your cupboard immediately. 
Khushi Kapoor floats around her house/mansion in it and looks swell. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Avocado socks and a long, shapeless sweatshirt take nothing away from Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's loveliness. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And what about the all the slinky, satiny loungie stuff you can deck yourself, to your considerable advantage, when you travel two metres from your bed to sofa. What a pleasing pic Rakul Singh makes wearing flowers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A Floyd sweatshirt and dheela-peela denims might make Ridhi Dogra hum The Happiest Days Of Our Lives
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna's go-to WFH arsenal is a comfy bustier and leggings for a day of yoga, meditation and plenty of rest. Totally figure-hugging and sexy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
