Cool Saiee Will Bowl You For A Six

The height of elegance is, of course, simplicity and doesn't Saiee Manjrekar know that.

The pretty Mumbai ladki strives for chic ke saath comfort, and her wardrobe is as fluid and versatile as the roles she picks.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's leading lady has a winning approach to fashion -- saccharine sweet in casuals, she will take on Mumbai ki chubhti jalti garmi in her breezy salwar sets.

IMAGE: Saiee doesn't opt for caked-up makeup or exotic feathers.

A red chapstick and a white slip dress will do fine.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

IMAGE: The luminance of the metallic jacket lends radiance to her face. Result? A celestial goddess.

IMAGE: It's a knotty party by the beach for Saiee who pays her obesiance to the suraj.

IMAGE: Prim in a powder blue salwar suit, her classic features and the smile will bowl you for a six.

IMAGE: Whatta a blouse. Sequins ki jai. A garment for Heeramandi's sequel?

IMAGE: A top entry from The Black Book of Fashion.

IMAGE: Ms Capricorn pairs a gaily-patterned tube dress with a brown jacket. Unusual combo, na.

IMAGE: The dhasu white-rimmed sunglasses are the ishtar of this look.

IMAGE: Shimmery and shiny in yellow with gold embroidery.