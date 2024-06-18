New Crush Alert! Urvi Singh

Do you know what Urvi Singh looks like when she takes off her Kota Factory soda bottle glasses?

Ek dum, 100 per cent cute!

The newest crush on the OTT radar -- it's hard to get over her chemistry with Sachin Jeet Singh in Crushed -- when she steps out of the screen, Urvi's dressing panache will, toofani-style, blow you away.

IMAGE: She and her bright colours chase away the gloom of dark monsoon clouds.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Urvi Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Look at those pearlies. And the sparkling top.

IMAGE: More sunniness to defeat the dark rainy days.

IMAGE: The hint of a widow's peak. Mesmerising light eyes. Tumbling hair. Pink tee. Denims. Hey sexy lady.

IMAGE: Faux fur cropped top and faux pearls on her denims. Very huggable.

IMAGE: The tiny bindi draws you immediately to her face. But do look at the white peplum top, simple black skirt or dhoti pants and demure matching dupatta.

IMAGE: Flowers make me happy when skies are grey... A short floral dress and high heels is a top-drawer date night costume.