What's Making The Sharma Sisters Giggle?

Always ripped Hrithik Roshan strode in, spruce in a sky-blue blazer with matching trousers, reclaiming his status as the Greek God of B-Land.

Close on his brogues were the ever so charming Mithila Palkar, Ahaas Channa and Anushka Sen, who showed off their girl boss supremacy.

When GQ India jointly hosted a fashion show with clothing brand Arrow, on Sunday in Mumbai, it was both a male beauty show and an occasion to finally acknowledge that suits do more for women than men.

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan packed a punch in this Top Gun-ish avatar.

An Instagrammer commented: 'The problem with Hrithik Roshan is, you put him in the first picture and everyone else looks like a waiter...'

IMAGE: The shirt's out, bustiers are in.

Men cannot attend boardroom meetings in Ahsaas Channa's fetching pinstripe outfit.

One point to women in suits.

IMAGE: Anushka Sen joined the list of woke ladies who tossed the gown for feminine suiting.

Those platform heels and the skin peek...

How tantalising it would be if men's jackets had little peepholes like that.

IMAGE: Behenjis Aisha and Neha Sharma bewitched in black.

Aisha's top was a rather, rather sultry construct with unusual symmetry.

IMAGE: Only excessively metrosexual men could don a deep pink satiny suit for a biz engagement.

While Mithila Palkar floored the public-log in gulab.

IMAGE: And in that sea of suits there was Palak Tiwari in her sweet little dress.

IMAGE: What an intriguing bracelet. In slinky, flowy grey-beige, Namrata Sheth chamkos.

Incidentally, she styled herself and did her own hair and makeup.

IMAGE: Phew! Avneet Kaur decimated in a shimmery retro gown.

IMAGE: Tiger, tiger burning bright... Vardhaan Puri and his big cat jacket prowled in.

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani was indeed Mr Sundareshwar in black and white.

Photographs by Pradeep Bandekar