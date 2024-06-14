Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share

IMAGE: Shades of Candid! Whoever thought a fresh face and a simple T-shirt would look so pretty?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Rukmini/Instagram

Pavi Caretaker's Shreya Rukmini lives her life in warm yellows.

Given a chance, she'd like to 'take off that shyness and wear some red'.

An actor, singer and physicist, she is confident that the world will adjust to her desi vibes.

Like calm soothing chaos, she breathes new life into her outfits by including dashes of her effervescent personality.

IMAGE: The good-looking actor embraces the gold-bordered Kerala kasavu.

IMAGE: Black is a wardrobe essential and so is the peplum top when paired with a matching skirt.

IMAGE: There's no occasion when you can't wear orange! Shreya's vibrant silhouette is a smart way to ring in the monsoon.

IMAGE: When you decide to let the beauty of the weave shine.

IMAGE: Her halterneck top is an effortless choice on weekends.

IMAGE: The shirt-printed skirt combo is just as beautiful as the actor's smile.

IMAGE: Trust Shreya to radiate cool girl energy in the traditional drape as well.