News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share

Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: June 14, 2024 08:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shades of Candid! Whoever thought a fresh face and a simple T-shirt would look so pretty?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Rukmini/Instagram

Pavi Caretaker's Shreya Rukmini lives her life in warm yellows. 

Given a chance, she'd like to 'take off that shyness and wear some red'. 

An actor, singer and physicist, she is confident that the world will adjust to her desi vibes. 

Like calm soothing chaos, she breathes new life into her outfits by including dashes of her effervescent personality. 

IMAGE: The good-looking actor embraces the gold-bordered Kerala kasavu

 

IMAGE: Black is a wardrobe essential and so is the peplum top when paired with a matching skirt. 

 

IMAGE: There's no occasion when you can't wear orange! Shreya's vibrant silhouette is a smart way to ring in the monsoon. 

 

IMAGE: When you decide to let the beauty of the weave shine.

 

IMAGE: Her halterneck top is an effortless choice on weekends. 

 

IMAGE: The shirt-printed skirt combo is just as beautiful as the actor's smile.

 

IMAGE: Trust Shreya to radiate cool girl energy in the traditional drape as well. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?
Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?
Sensational Shalini
Sensational Shalini
Aishwarya Is All Things Cute
Aishwarya Is All Things Cute
Something For Everyone On OTT This Week
Something For Everyone On OTT This Week
Mona Singh: What My Father Taught Me
Mona Singh: What My Father Taught Me
'No Point In Giving EC Such Power'
'No Point In Giving EC Such Power'
T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan storm into Super 8; NZ out
T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan storm into Super 8; NZ out

More like this

Pallak Lalwani's Ultra Cool Vibe

Pallak Lalwani's Ultra Cool Vibe

The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances