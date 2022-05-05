Palak Tiwari's STUNNING Runway Debut

See how the gorgeous Palak Tiwari twirled her way into people's hearts at Times Fashion Week.
IMAGE: Make way for Palak Tiwari, who turned heads as she sashayed down the ramp at Times Fashion Week.
Dressed in a lovey printed off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted corset, she made the audience sit up and take note of her.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Not one bit nervous, she made sure she enjoyed her runway experience as much as the audience did.
IMAGE: Watch her twirl with the confidence of a seasoned model.
IMAGE: Wearing her hair in soft perms, she completed the look with delicate accessories, subtle make up and yellow heels.
IMAGE: Palak introduces Designer Eshaa Amiin to the audience.