Rediff.com  » Getahead » Palak Tiwari's STUNNING Runway Debut

Palak Tiwari's STUNNING Runway Debut

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 05, 2022 09:24 IST
See how the gorgeous Palak Tiwari twirled her way into people's hearts at Times Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Make way for Palak Tiwari, who turned heads as she sashayed down the ramp at Times Fashion Week.
Dressed in a lovey printed off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted corset, she made the audience sit up and take note of her.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Not one bit nervous, she made sure she enjoyed her runway experience as much as the audience did.

 

IMAGE: Watch her twirl with the confidence of a seasoned model.

 

IMAGE: Wearing her hair in soft perms, she completed the look with delicate accessories, subtle make up and yellow heels.

 

IMAGE: Palak introduces Designer Eshaa Amiin to the audience.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
