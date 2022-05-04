News
Stunning Showstopper Tara Sutaria

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 04, 2022 14:12 IST
Tara Sutaria brought the curtain down in style on the Times Fashion Week by walking for Designer Dolly J.

Please click on the images to see Tara glitter on the runway.

IMAGE: Tara in a molten gold figure embracing gown from Dolly J's bridal and party line.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The blingy outfit didn't require any accessories. Tara's hair was styled in soft waves by Daniel Bauer.

 

IMAGE: The strappy bridal gown was aimed at modern brides who may want to flaunt their curves.

 

Watch the golden girl sashay down the runway in the video: Video: ANI

 

IMAGE: 'This girl is on fire!' Dolly posted on Instagram sharing photographs from the show.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
