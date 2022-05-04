Stunning Showstopper Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria brought the curtain down in style on the Times Fashion Week by walking for Designer Dolly J.

Please click on the images to see Tara glitter on the runway.

IMAGE: Tara in a molten gold figure embracing gown from Dolly J's bridal and party line.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The blingy outfit didn't require any accessories. Tara's hair was styled in soft waves by Daniel Bauer.

IMAGE: The strappy bridal gown was aimed at modern brides who may want to flaunt their curves.

Watch the golden girl sashay down the runway in the video: Video: ANI

IMAGE: 'This girl is on fire!' Dolly posted on Instagram sharing photographs from the show.