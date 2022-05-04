Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer

All eyes were on Athiya Shetty as she walked the Times Fashion Week runway in a glamorous tasseled blazer, paired with matching trousers and a bralette.

Joining her on the ramp were Amyra Dastur, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Chitrangda Singh and former Miss India Ruhi Singh.

You can check out what the celebs wore on the ramp by clicking on the images.

IMAGE: Athiya took a fashion risk by ditching the shirt and choosing a bralette, but it seems to have paid off.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Designers Rishi and Vibhuti call Athiya a 'fierce diva who owned the ramp like none other.'

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur showed off her wild, whimsical side in eclectic separates.

IMAGE: Amyra paired the textured cropped top with a sensual slit skirt and heels.

Sharing the frame with Amit Bhardwaj, the designer behind the look.

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi looks like she will break into a dance at any moment.

IMAGE: Ruhi Singh looked effortless in an easy to carry off look.

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli slid her lithe figure into a lace dress with a halter-neck and a plunging neckline.

IMAGE: Nikki described the experience as being 'surreal'.

Seen here with the designers from La Mira Fashion.