Rediff.com  » Getahead » Look, Who's Making Rakul Dance!

Look, Who's Making Rakul Dance!

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 04, 2022 12:54 IST
Designer Archana Kochhar presented her latest festive collection at the Times Fashion Week.

Movie star Rakul Preet Singh was the showstopper for Archana's Malwa Melange line.

Please click on the images for fun glimpses from the Malwa Melange show.

IMAGE: Rakul looked charming in an ivory white lehenga with colourful floral embroidery and ruffled detailing.
With her hair styled in loose curls, the actor accessorised her look with a studded statement choker.
Meet Bros Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh joined her on stage as they entertained the audience with a song and dance.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Can't stop admiring this gorgeous beauty!

 

IMAGE: Archana's collection beautifully blended traditional handloom textiles with Western designs offering plenty of inspiration for the modern bride.

 

 
Natasha's Sabyasachi Sari At Met Gala
Like Malaika's Gorgeous Lehenga?
Gasp! Bizarre, Stunning Met Gala Looks
PIX: When Vini and Maxi Married Again...
Uttam's Take: Speak Hindi Or Else...
Clubs deny space for presser to Kashmir Files director
Delta may cause another Covid outbreak: Study
Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer

Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer

Vaani Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Vaani Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

