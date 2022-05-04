Look, Who's Making Rakul Dance!

Designer Archana Kochhar presented her latest festive collection at the Times Fashion Week.
Movie star Rakul Preet Singh was the showstopper for Archana's Malwa Melange line.
Please click on the images for fun glimpses from the Malwa Melange show.
IMAGE: Rakul looked charming in an ivory white lehenga with colourful floral embroidery and ruffled detailing.
With her hair styled in loose curls, the actor accessorised her look with a studded statement choker.
Meet Bros Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh joined her on stage as they entertained the audience with a song and dance.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Can't stop admiring this gorgeous beauty!
IMAGE: Archana's collection beautifully blended traditional handloom textiles with Western designs offering plenty of inspiration for the modern bride.