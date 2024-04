Yami Gautam radiates sophistication with a dash of easy charm.

The Article 370 actor lends a tasteful, elegant sheen to everything she wears.

IMAGE: Yami's lilac floral sari is such a sweet choice for the summer.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a style bhai in a blazer that's understated, yet very formal.

IMAGE: How can that oversized shirt not earn a 10 on 10 from us?

IMAGE: Her ivory dress is the definition of comfort-meets-cute.

IMAGE: She sweats it out in a sweatshirt on a sunny morning.